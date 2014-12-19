FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus's Lukashenko, Ukraine's Poroshenko to meet in Kiev on Sunday
#World News
December 19, 2014 / 2:43 PM / 3 years ago

Belarus's Lukashenko, Ukraine's Poroshenko to meet in Kiev on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK/KIEV (Reuters) - Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Ukraine’s Petro Poroshenko will meet on Sunday, Belarus’s official news agency Belta reported.

A spokesman for Poroshenko the meeting between the two men in Kiev “was entirely unrelated” to the international contact group seeking to resolve the separatist conflict in east Ukraine.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia but also has a solid relationship with Ukraine. It hosted a round of peace talks in September of the contact group of envoys from Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

A new round of talks in the same format is also scheduled for Sunday in Minsk. A ceasefire agreed in the September meeting was repeatedly flouted by both sides.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky in Minsk and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
