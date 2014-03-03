Biden warns Russia will be isolated if Ukraine crisis not resolved: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden warned Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a phone call on Monday of “increasing political and economic isolation” if Russia does not pull back its forces from Ukraine, a White House official said.
“The vice president made clear that if the situation in Ukraine is not resolved, Russia will face increasing political and economic isolation,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey