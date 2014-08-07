FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden, Poroshenko concerned about Russia military buildup: White House
#World News
August 7, 2014 / 1:13 AM / 3 years ago

Biden, Poroshenko concerned about Russia military buildup: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko discussed their concerns on Wednesday about Russian military forces amassing on the Ukrainian border, the White House said.

“The two leaders expressed concern with Russian statements suggesting a role for Russian ‘peacekeepers’ in Ukraine, with Russia’s ongoing military buildup on Ukraine’s border, and with Russia’s continuing transfer of weapons to Russian proxies in Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh

