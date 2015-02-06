FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. and Europe must stand together over Ukraine: Biden
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
February 6, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. and Europe must stand together over Ukraine: Biden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and European Council President Donald Tusk address a joint news conference in Brussels February 6, 2015. BREUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States and Europe needed to stand together over Ukraine and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of calling for peace while rolling his troops through Ukrainian countryside.

“This is a moment where the United States and Europe must stand together, stand firm. Russia cannot be allowed to redraw the map of Europe because that’s exactly what they are doing,” Biden said as he arrived for a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk.

“So we have to stand, we the United States and Europe as a whole, has to stand with Ukraine at this moment. Ukraine needs our financial assistance and support as it pursues reforms. Even in the face of this military onslaught they are attempting to push forward with the reforms,” Biden said.

He made no mention of possible U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine to fight separatists in the east of the country, which some European leaders fear would merely escalate the conflict.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti

