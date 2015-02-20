FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden, in calls with Ukrainian leaders, condemns separatist offensive
February 20, 2015 / 9:29 PM / 3 years ago

Biden, in calls with Ukrainian leaders, condemns separatist offensive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, in phone calls with Ukrainian leaders on Friday, strongly condemned an offensive by pro-Russian separatists on the town of Debaltseve in eastern Ukraine, the White House said.

In separate calls with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, Biden discussed options for “effective monitoring” of a ceasefire and withdrawal of heavy weapons from eastern Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also agreed with the Ukrainian leaders that Russia cannot continue to hide behind “the false claim” that the separatists are acting alone, the White House said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott

