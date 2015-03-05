U.S. Vice President Biden, Ukraine's Yatseniuk discuss crisis: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk on Thursday to discuss the ongoing crisis in Eastern Ukraine and the recent passage of economic reforms, the White House said.

Biden and Yatseniuk talked about concerns that Russian-backed separatists continue to attack Ukrainian forces, refuse to allow international monitors into territory they control, and have not allowed rescue workers to help at a coal mine explosion, the White House said.