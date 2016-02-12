FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden, Poroshenko discuss reforms needed in Ukraine: White House
#Politics
February 12, 2016 / 6:13 PM / 2 years ago

Biden, Poroshenko discuss reforms needed in Ukraine: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (L) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden pose for the media prior to meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko spoke by phone for the second consecutive day on Friday to discuss the need for Kiev to quickly pass reforms needed for a $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund bailout.

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of unity among Ukrainian political forces to quickly pass reforms in line with the commitments in its IMF program, including measures focused on rooting out corruption,” the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.