U.S. Vice President Biden, new Ukraine PM discuss reforms: White House
#World News
April 14, 2016 / 8:53 PM / a year ago

U.S. Vice President Biden, new Ukraine PM discuss reforms: White House

Newly-appointed Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman holds flowers at the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday to new Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, emphasizing the need to move quickly on reforms and implementing the Minsk ceasefire agreement with Russia, the White House said.

“The vice president stressed that, in order to maintain international support for Ukraine, the new team should move forward quickly on Ukraine’s reform program, including fulfilling its IMF commitments, as well as on Minsk implementation and the confirmation of a new, reformist prosecutor general,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney

