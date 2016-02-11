FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden, Poroshenko discuss need for reforms in Ukraine: White House
#World News
February 11, 2016 / 5:33 PM / in 2 years

Biden, Poroshenko discuss need for reforms in Ukraine: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (L) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden pose for the media prior to meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko discussed the need for governance reforms in Ukraine during a phone call on Thursday, the White House said.

The call came a day after Poroshenko told the International Monetary Fund he was committed to the reforms to keep Kiev’s $17.5 billion IMF bailout on track.

“The vice president urged the governing coalition to quickly establish unity to allow Ukraine to move forward with reforms, in line with the commitments in its IMF program,” the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders also expressed “serious concern about the worsening security situation in eastern Ukraine,” the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

