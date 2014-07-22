Malaysia says to hand over MH17 black boxes to international team

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Tuesday it will keep hold of the black boxes voice and data recorders from downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 until an international team is formed and will then hand them over.

“The Malaysian team has taken custody of the black boxes, which appear to be in good condition. They will be held securely in Malaysian custody while the international investigation team is being formalized,” Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said in a statement.

“At that time, we will pass the black boxes to the international investigation team for further analysis.”