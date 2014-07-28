FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says recorders show "massive explosive decompression" brought down airliner
#World News
July 28, 2014 / 10:44 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says recorders show "massive explosive decompression" brought down airliner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV Ukraine (Reuters) - Analysis of the black box flight recorders from a downed Malaysian airliner show it was destroyed by shrapnel coming from a rocket blast and went down because of “massive explosive decompression”, a Ukrainian security official said on Monday.

The spokesman for Ukraine’s Security Council, Andriy Lysenko, told a news conference in Kiev the information came from experts analyzing the recorders from the plane that came down in rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine on July 17.

Britain was tasked with downloading the data from two black boxes recovered from the crash site and handing that information over to international investigators for analysis.

Kiev and the West accuse pro-Russian rebels of shooting down the plane. Moscow says the Ukrainian government is responsible for the crash, which killed all 298 people on board.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
