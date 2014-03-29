Russia not intending to publish new blacklists: report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia does not intend to publish new blacklists of Western citizens who may be targeted in sanctions as result of the Ukraine crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday, according to Interfax.

Moscow said on Friday that Russia has retaliated against expanded sanctions imposed by Western countries over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region but it did not name any U.S. or European Union officials affected.

Ryabkov said on Saturday that Russia did not intend to copy Western counterparts and would not publish lists, Interfax said.

The United States and the EU have imposed two rounds of visa bans and asset freezes on Russian officials, lawmakers and other allies of President Vladimir Putin, to punish Moscow for what Western states say is the illegal seizure of Crimea.

Russia earlier in March imposed sanctions on nine U.S. officials and lawmakers and said it was barring 13 Canadian officials, lawmakers and public figures from the country.

Ryabkov also said fundamental differences remain between Russia and the United States over Ukraine but a search was underway to find common ground, “which could ultimately be offered to Ukrainians,” Interfax reported.

“This is the essence of what is now taking place in the dialogue between Moscow and Washington,” Interfax reported him as saying.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry are to meet in Paris on Sunday, as both sides move to ease tensions in the worst East-West standoff since the Cold War.