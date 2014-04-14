FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian president says new warship to come to Black Sea
April 14, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Romanian president says new warship to come to Black Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT OF CONSTANTA, Romania (Reuters) - Another U.S. warship will come to the Black Sea after destroyer USS Donald Cook will leave, Romanian president Traian Basescu told reporters in the Black Sea port of Constanta on Monday.

Donald Cook arrived in the Black Sea last week for exercises and operations to improve interoperability, increase readiness and enhance relationships. A French vessel is also in Constanta to show support, Basescu said.

Last month, a U.S. guided-missile destroyer conducted naval drills with Romania and Bulgaria in the Black Sea, in a show of Washington’s military reach, in operations officials said were planned before Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Radu Marinas

