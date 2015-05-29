FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb damages sweet shop belonging to Ukraine president's Roshen chain
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 29, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Bomb damages sweet shop belonging to Ukraine president's Roshen chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A bomb exploded outside a sweet shop in Kiev that is owned by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s Roshen chain, police said on Friday.

“The explosion made a hole with a diameter of 0.6 meters in the wall of the shop. It has damaged shelves and some of the goods,” the police said in a statement, adding that the incident happened at around midnight on Thursday.

There was no comment from the company, which operates confectionery factories in Ukraine as well as in Russia, Hungary and Lithuania.

The Roshen chain of shops expanded after Poroshenko, popularly known as the “chocolate king”, was elected president in 2014. Earlier this year, windows were broken at some of Roshen’s outlets by unidentified attackers.

Poroshenko promised to sell off his confectionery business after his election, but this year he said unfavorable market conditions made that difficult.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.