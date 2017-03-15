FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's DTEK Energy says separatists have seized its assets
March 15, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 5 months ago

Ukraine's DTEK Energy says separatists have seized its assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian coal producer DTEK Energy said on Wednesday pro-Russian separatists had seized control of its largest mines in rebel-held territory, as well as a power plant and power distribution business.

DTEK Energy said it did not expect the seizure of the assets, which include the Komsomolets Donbassa mine and Zuyivska power plant, to affect its ability to service its 2024 bond.

Last Thursday the company said it still had control of the mining assets, whose 6 million-tonne output last year accounted for 20 percent of the company's total coal production, but said it had been forced to idle the businesses.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams

