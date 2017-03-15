FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ukraine's Metinvest says separatists have seized assets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 5:31 PM / 5 months ago

Ukraine's Metinvest says separatists have seized assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine's largest steelmaker, Metinvest said on Wednesday steel and coke assets in territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists had been seized by rebels.

"Metinvest does not expect any such seizure to have a negative effect on the implementation of its debt restructuring," the company said in a statement.

Metinvest's bond holders and banks agreed a restructuring last month.

Metinvest is part of the business empire of Ukraine's richest man, Rinat Akhmetov. Earlier on Wednesday, Akhmetov's DTEK Energy also said its largest mines in separatist regions had been taken under rebel control.

Metinvest said Yenakiieve Iron and Steel Works was among the seized assets.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.