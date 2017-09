KIEV (Reuters) - The local department of Ukraine’s Emergencies Ministry in the eastern Donetsk region said on Sunday 196 bodies had been found at the site where the Malaysian airliner crashed.

“As of 7 a.m. on July 20, in the Shakhtarsky region of the crash site of the Boeing 777, 196 bodies were found,” it said in a statement, adding that divers were involved in the search because the area included a reservoir.