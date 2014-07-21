Dutch say train with victims' remains to leave Ukraine rail station

TOREZ Ukraine (Reuters) - The head of a Dutch forensic team said on Monday a train, carrying the remains of victims from the Malaysian airliner crash, should set off later on Monday to a place where “we can do our work”.

“The train is going. We don’t know the time and we don’t know the destination. We got a promise: today it is going,” he told reporters at the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez.

“I just want the train to go to a place where we can do our work. And that is in the interest of everybody, especially the families of the victims.”