Dutch say train with victims' remains to leave Ukraine rail station
July 21, 2014 / 9:48 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch say train with victims' remains to leave Ukraine rail station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOREZ Ukraine (Reuters) - The head of a Dutch forensic team said on Monday a train, carrying the remains of victims from the Malaysian airliner crash, should set off later on Monday to a place where “we can do our work”.

“The train is going. We don’t know the time and we don’t know the destination. We got a promise: today it is going,” he told reporters at the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez.

“I just want the train to go to a place where we can do our work. And that is in the interest of everybody, especially the families of the victims.”

Reporting by Peter Graff, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage

