Ukraine to start debt talks once creditors form committee: finance minister

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine is waiting to hear from creditors that they have formed a committee before talks can start on restructuring Ukrainian debt to plug a $15.3 billion funding gap, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.

“We’re waiting for an answer from them this week that they are ready and have created a committee ... so that we can hold concrete talks with them,” Ukrainska Pravda’s website quoted Yaresko as saying.