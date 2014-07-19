FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine security council says arms arrive in eastern region from Russia
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine security council says arms arrive in eastern region from Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A spokesman for Ukraine’s security council said on Saturday 15 pieces of military equipment had been brought over the border from Russia into the eastern region of Luhansk overnight.

“During the night, 15 pieces of military equipment was brought from the side of the Russian Federation onto the territory of the Luhansk region,” he told a news conference.

He also said that pro-Russian rebels had brought equipment to the crash site of a Malaysian airliner to remove debris.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.