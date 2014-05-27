FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine accuses Kremlin of sending 'terrorists' over border
May 27, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine accuses Kremlin of sending 'terrorists' over border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke billows from Donetsk international airport during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and pro-Russian forces May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government accused Russia of sending “terrorists” across its border on Tuesday after border guards clashed with armed men in the east of the country overnight.

The foreign ministry in Kiev said it was protesting over Moscow’s failure to take action against a concentration of up to 40 truckloads of armed men. The border guard service said it believed some of these had succeeding in crossing the frontier near Astakhovo, in Luhansk region, about 150 km from Donetsk.

“There are grounds to believe that Russian terrorists are being sent onto Ukrainian territory, organized and financed under the direct control of the Kremlin and Russian special forces,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gareth Jones

