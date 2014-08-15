Ukrainian border guards have crossed border to inspect Russian aid cargo: guard spokesman

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian border guards have crossed the border into Russia to begin inspecting a Russian cargo of aid intended for humanitarian relief in eastern Ukraine, a border guard spokesman said.
The border guards would check the cargo on Russian territory at a point opposite the Ukrainian settlement of Izvaryne which is held by pro-Russian separatists, spokesman Andriy Demchenko said. “Ukrainian border guards are there already in large numbers,” he told Reuters.
