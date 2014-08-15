FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian border guards have crossed border to inspect Russian aid cargo: guard spokesman
#World News
August 15, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian border guards have crossed border to inspect Russian aid cargo: guard spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian border guards have crossed the border into Russia to begin inspecting a Russian cargo of aid intended for humanitarian relief in eastern Ukraine, a border guard spokesman said.

The border guards would check the cargo on Russian territory at a point opposite the Ukrainian settlement of Izvaryne which is held by pro-Russian separatists, spokesman Andriy Demchenko said. “Ukrainian border guards are there already in large numbers,” he told Reuters.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet

