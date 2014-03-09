FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian forces take over border guard post in Crimea: spokesman
March 9, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Russian forces take over border guard post in Crimea: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Russian forces took control of a Ukrainian border guard post in western Crimea on Sunday, trapping about 30 personnel inside, a border guard spokesman said.

He said by telephone that the Chernomorskoye base on the western edge of the Back Sea peninsula had been taken over without bloodshed at around six a.m. (0400 GMT).

The spokesman, Oleh Slobodyan, said Russian forces now controlled 11 border guard posts in Crimea.

Russian forces’ seizure of the southern Ukrainian region, which began 11 days ago, has been bloodless. Ukrainian troops are trapped in a number of bases but have offered no armed resistance.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
