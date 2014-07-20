Pro-Russian rebel tweets black boxes in east Ukraine's Donetsk

KIEV (Reuters) - A pro-Russian rebel who calls himself “Novorossiya”, or New Russia, on Twitter tweeted on Sunday that the black boxes belonging to the downed Malaysian airliner had been brought to Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Sergei Kavtaradze, a senior official of the pro-Russian rebels’ self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), declined to comment on the report, which was also carried on Russia’s Interfax news agency.

Rebels have said that the prime minister of the DNR would give a news conference shortly.