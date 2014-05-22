FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2014 / 12:38 PM / 3 years ago

Russian force on Ukraine border still very large and threatening: NATO commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Russian military force close to the Ukrainian border remains very large and threatening despite some movement of Russian troops, NATO’s top military commander said on Thursday.

“We have seen some movement. (It‘s) too early to know where they are moving to or how many of them are moving, but what we do know is the force that remains on the border is very large and very capable and it remains in a very coercive posture,” U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told a news conference.

Reporting by Adrian Croft

