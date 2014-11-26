FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. General Breedlove to hold talks in Ukraine on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 26, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. General Breedlove to hold talks in Ukraine on Wednesday

Adrian Croft

2 Min Read

U.S. General Philip Breedlove (3rd L), NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, speaks to Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk (2nd R) during a meeting in Kiev, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A top U.S. military commander, General Philip Breedlove, will visit Ukraine on Wednesday for talks with senior political and military leaders, a spokesman said.

Breedlove, who is head of U.S. European Command as well as NATO’s top military commander, will be visiting Kiev in his U.S. capacity, the spokesman said.

“He is scheduled to meet with senior political and military leaders ... to discuss the security situation in eastern Ukraine, support from the U.S. and reforms planned in the defence sector,” he said.

The U.S. support under discussion would be limited to non-lethal aid, such as body armour and night vision devices, already pledged by the United States and does not include weapons, a military source said.

Moscow, accused by NATO of fomenting a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, strongly opposes the Western military alliance’s expansion and says Ukraine’s neutral status is key for its security.

A senior Russian official said on Tuesday an announcement by Ukraine’s president that he would hold a referendum on NATO membership in several years’ time would increase regional tensions.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.