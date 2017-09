Factbox: Ukrainians whose assets will be frozen by Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Following are names published by the British government on Thursday of Ukrainians whose assets will be frozen:

1. Mykola Azarov, born 17/12/1947, former prime minister

2. Oleksii Azarov, son of former prime minister

3. Raisa Bohatyriova, born 06/01/1953, former minister of health

4. Ihor Kalinin, born 28/12/1959, former adviser to president

5. Andrii Kliuiev, born 12/08/1964, former head of presidential administration

6. Serhii Kliuiev, 12/08/1969, businessman, brother of Andrii Kliuiev

7. Serhiy Kurchenko, born 21/09/1985, businessman

8. Olena Lukash, born 12/11/1976, former justice minister

9. Andriy Portnov, born 27/10/1973, former adviser to president

10. Artem Pshonka, born 19/03/1976, son of former prosecutor general

11. Viktor Pshonka, born 06/02/1954, former prosecutor general

12. Viktor Ratushniak, born 16/10/1959, former deputy minister of internal affairs

13. Dmytro Tabachnyk, born 28/11/1963, former minister of education and science

14. Oleksandr Yakymenko, born 22/12/1964, former head of security service

15. Oleksandr Yanukovych, born 01/07/1973, son of former president

16. Viktor (Fedorovych) Yanukovych, born 09/07/1950, former president

17. Viktor (Viktorovych) Yanukovych, born 16/07/1981, son of former president

18. Vitalii Zakharchenko, born 20/01/1963, former minister of internal affairs