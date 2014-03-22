Britain says allies should consider long-term cuts in arms sales to Russia

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and its allies should consider imposing lasting limitations on arms sales as part of a new relationship with Russia following the “outrageous” annexation of Crimea, Foreign Secretary William Hague said in an article posted on the website of the Telegraph newspaper on Saturday.
“This would involve Russia being outside some international organizations, facing lasting restrictions on military cooperation and arms sales, and having less influence over the rest of Europe,” he wrote.
