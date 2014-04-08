FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says it believes Russia is trying to destabilise Ukraine
April 8, 2014 / 10:48 AM / 3 years ago

Britain says it believes Russia is trying to destabilise Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday events in eastern Ukraine looked to be part of a Russian strategy to destabilise the country, saying it was “gravely concerned” by pro-Russian protesters’ seizure of government buildings.

“There can be no justification for this action, which bears all the hallmarks of a Russian strategy to destabilise Ukraine,” British Foreign Secretary William Hague told parliament, saying the seizures looked like part of a strategy to damage the credibility of Ukraine’s forthcoming presidential election.

Police detained 70 people occupying a regional administration building in eastern Ukraine overnight, but pro-Moscow protesters held out in a standoff in two other cities in what Kiev called a Russian-led plan to dismember the country.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn

