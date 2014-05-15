FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West urges Russia not to meddle in Ukraine election, Britain says
May 15, 2014 / 1:37 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States and Europe urged Russia on Thursday to refrain from any actions that could prevent this month’s Ukrainian election from going ahead peacefully, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said.

Speaking after meetings with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and EU allies, Hague said Western foreign ministers had agreed Russian behavior towards the election would determine whether Russia was to face additional sanctions.

Reporting by William James, editing by Stephen Addison

