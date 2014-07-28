FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU leaders, Obama agree Russia must face further sanctions
July 28, 2014 / 6:23 PM / 3 years ago

EU leaders, Obama agree Russia must face further sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain, Italy, France, Germany and the United States agreed that Russia should face further sanctions over its role in the Ukraine crisis, the British government said in a statement on Monday following a phone call between the Western leaders.

“The latest information from the region suggests that even since (Malaysia Airlines flight) MH17 was shot down, Russia continues to transfer weapons across the border and to provide practical support to the separatists,” the statement, issued by Prime Minister David Cameron’s office, said.

“Leaders agreed that the international community should therefore impose further costs on Russia and specifically that ambassadors from across the EU should agree a strong package of sectoral sanctions as swiftly as possible.”

Reporting by William James; Editing by Susan Fenton

