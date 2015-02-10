FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK keeping decision not to arm Ukraine 'under review', won't allow military collapse
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 10, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 3 years ago

UK keeping decision not to arm Ukraine 'under review', won't allow military collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it was keeping under review a decision not to arm Ukraine to help it fight Russian-backed separatists, saying it couldn’t allow the Ukrainian armed forces to collapse.

“It is a national decision of each country in the NATO alliance to decide whether to supply lethal aid to Ukraine,” British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told parliament. “The UK is not planning to do so but we reserve the right to keep this position under review.”

He added: “We share a clear understanding that while there is no military solution to this conflict we could not allow the Ukrainian armed forces to collapse.”

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.