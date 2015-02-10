UK keeping decision not to arm Ukraine 'under review', won't allow military collapse

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it was keeping under review a decision not to arm Ukraine to help it fight Russian-backed separatists, saying it couldn’t allow the Ukrainian armed forces to collapse.

“It is a national decision of each country in the NATO alliance to decide whether to supply lethal aid to Ukraine,” British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told parliament. “The UK is not planning to do so but we reserve the right to keep this position under review.”

He added: “We share a clear understanding that while there is no military solution to this conflict we could not allow the Ukrainian armed forces to collapse.”