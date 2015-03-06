Britain gifts Ukrainian army non-lethal military equipment

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it planned to supply Ukraine’s army with a package of non-lethal military equipment to help it defend itself against what Defense Secretary Michael Fallon called “Russia’s aggression.”

The equipment, worth 850,000 pounds ($1.3 million), will be gifted to Ukraine in the coming weeks in response to a request from Kiev. The package includes first aid kits, night vision goggles, laptops, helmets and GPS units.

Britain said last month it was sending 75 military personnel to Ukraine, where violence has continued despite a ceasefire agreement, to help train its army, and would not rule out providing arms at some point in the future.

“The UK is committed to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s aggression,” Fallon said in a statement on Friday.

“This gift of non-lethal equipment is designed to prevent further Ukrainian fatalities and casualties and to help improve situational awareness on the ground. Our overall aim is to strengthen the defensive capability of the Ukrainian armed forces.”