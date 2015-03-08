No sign Putin has changed strategy on Ukraine: UK foreign minister

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday he had detected no change in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategic intentions towards Ukraine, despite a reduction in violence following the Minsk ceasefire agreement.

“There has been a reduction in violence since the new agreement was signed but I don’t detect that Mr Putin’s strategic intentions have changed,” he said in an interview on BBC television. “This is just a question now about what tools he uses to achieve those objectives.”