UK's Cameron points finger at Russia over hi-tech arms in Ukraine
#World News
June 11, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Cameron points finger at Russia over hi-tech arms in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he thought Russia was supplying pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine with sophisticated weapons such as shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles.

“What I said to (Russian) President Putin is that ... it is noticeable that the so-called rebels have, for instance, very technical, hi-tech weapons such as manpads (portable surface-to-air missiles) and it is hard to believe that they can be coming from anywhere else,” Cameron told the British parliament.

Cameron met President Vladimir Putin in France last week and told him to stop meddling in Ukraine and to work with President Petro Poroshenko.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
