FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain pushes for travel bans on Russian lawmakers over Crimea annexation
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Britain pushes for travel bans on Russian lawmakers over Crimea annexation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he wanted to impose travel restrictions on “prominent Russian MPs” as part of the European Union’s response to Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

“We would be pushing for those travel bans to include some prominent Russian MPs,” Cameron told reporters on a flight to Israel. “We had a meeting yesterday in London with partners about this and put that on the table.”

Political agreement would still need to be reached among the EU’s 28 countries before any travel bans were imposed. A meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday presents one possible date when such restrictions could be agreed.

Asked to whom the travel bans could apply, Cameron said: “The criteria is people who have been pushing for the unacceptable steps that have been taken.”

Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.