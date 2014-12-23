Ukraine's Finance Ministry eyes 4.3 percent GDP contraction in draft 2015 budget

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Finance Ministry submitted on Tuesday a 2015 draft budget to parliament that envisaged the economy contracting 4.3 percent next year, slightly less than an earlier forecast.

Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said 30 percent of next year’s budget would be spent on defense and servicing the country’s debt and the country would have a deficit of 3.7 percent. Inflation was envisaged at 13 percent, in line with previous forecasts.

“A difficult year awaits us,” Yaresko told deputies, who are under pressure to approve a budget as soon as possible in order to get the next tranche of financial aid under a $17-billion International Monetary Fund loan package.