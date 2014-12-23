FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Finance Ministry eyes 4.3 percent GDP contraction in draft 2015 budget
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 23, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Finance Ministry eyes 4.3 percent GDP contraction in draft 2015 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Finance Ministry submitted on Tuesday a 2015 draft budget to parliament that envisaged the economy contracting 4.3 percent next year, slightly less than an earlier forecast.

Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said 30 percent of next year’s budget would be spent on defense and servicing the country’s debt and the country would have a deficit of 3.7 percent. Inflation was envisaged at 13 percent, in line with previous forecasts.

“A difficult year awaits us,” Yaresko told deputies, who are under pressure to approve a budget as soon as possible in order to get the next tranche of financial aid under a $17-billion International Monetary Fund loan package.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.