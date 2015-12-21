Ukraine 2016 budget spat may hit economic stability: central bank

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank said on Monday the country’s economic stability might be threatened if parliament fails to approve a draft budget that conforms to pledges made under a $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program.

“Further delays, or the adoption of a budget not in accordance with the program objectives of the memorandum with the IMF could threaten the economic and financial stability of our country,” the bank said in a statement.