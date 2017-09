Factbox: Buildings under control of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine

(Reuters) - The following buildings and strategic facilities under control of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine as of 1000 GMT on Monday April 14.

DONETSK, Donetsk Region (population 1 million) Regional administration building Regional police headquarters

MARIUPOL, Donetsk Region (480,000) City administration

LUHANSK, Luhansk region (450,000) Headquarters of SBU state security service

MAKIIVKA, Donetsk Region (390,000) City administration

HORLIVKA, Donetsk Region (290,000) City police headquarters

KRAMATORSK, Donetsk Region (200,000) City police headquarters City administration

SLAVIANSK, Donetsk Region (137,000) City administration City police headquarters Check points on roads leading into the city

YENAKIEVO, Donetsk Region (125,000) City administration

KHARTSYZK, Donetsk Region (65,000) City administration

ZUHRES, Donetsk Region (20,000) City administration