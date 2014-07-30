FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow-based European business lobby says regrets new EU sanctions
July 30, 2014 / 9:08 AM / 3 years ago

Moscow-based European business lobby says regrets new EU sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Moscow-based Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Wednesday it “deeply regrets” new sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia.

“Considering the volume of trade between Russia and the EU, and Russia and Ukraine, the AEB expects that these new sanctions will not only hurt the Russian economy, but also will restrict growth in both the EU and Ukraine,” it said in a statement.

The AEB represents more than 600 European companies working in Russia.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Elizabeth Piper

