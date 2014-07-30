Moscow-based European business lobby says regrets new EU sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Moscow-based Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Wednesday it “deeply regrets” new sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia.

“Considering the volume of trade between Russia and the EU, and Russia and Ukraine, the AEB expects that these new sanctions will not only hurt the Russian economy, but also will restrict growth in both the EU and Ukraine,” it said in a statement.

The AEB represents more than 600 European companies working in Russia.