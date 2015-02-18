FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leaders schedule new phone call Wednesday on Ukraine: France
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 18, 2015 / 11:29 AM / 3 years ago

Leaders schedule new phone call Wednesday on Ukraine: France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia will hold a new telephone call late on Wednesday on the Ukraine crisis, French government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said.

“The leaders want to push ahead with support and implementation of this accord,” Le Foll told a regular news briefing of a ceasefire agreement supposed to have taken effect this weekend but which failed to stop an assault by Russian-backed separatists on the strategic eastern town of Debaltseve.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Nick Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.