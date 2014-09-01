UK PM Cameron says Russian troops in Ukraine 'unjustified and unacceptable'

LONDON (Reuters) - The presence of Russian troops on Ukrainian soil is “unjustified and unacceptable”, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.
“Russia appears to be trying to force Ukraine to abandon its democratic choices at the barrel of a gun,” Cameron told parliament, warning Moscow its relationship with the rest of the world would be “radically different” in future if it continued with its current policy on Ukraine.
