UK's Cameron: Europe must stay united on Russia sanctions over Ukraine
#World News
June 7, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron: Europe must stay united on Russia sanctions over Ukraine

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Question Time in Parliament, in London, Britain June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRUEN, Germany (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said Europe had to stay united to keep sanctions on Russia in place despite any pain they caused the 28-nation bloc, urging the Group of Seven industrial nations to send Moscow a tough message on Ukraine.

“We need to make sure Europe remains united,” Cameron told reporters at the G7.

“It (sanctions) has an impact on all countries. (But) Britain hasn’t let our pre-eminence in financial services get in the way of taking a robust response to Russian-backed aggression and I don’t think other countries should either.”

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
