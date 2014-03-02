FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada says recalling ambassador from Russia for consultations
March 2, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

Canada says recalling ambassador from Russia for consultations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is recalling its ambassador to Russia for consultations about the crisis in Ukraine and is freezing preparations to take part in the Group of Eight summit in Sochi, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Saturday.

Harper, who talked earlier in the day with U.S. President Barack Obama, said Canada condemned Russia’s intervention in Ukraine in the strongest possible terms.

“Canada has suspended its engagement in preparations for the G-8 Summit, currently planned for Sochi, and the Canadian ambassador in Moscow is being recalled for consultations,” Harper said in a statement issued after an emergency cabinet meeting.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Diane Craft

