Canada to impose economic sanctions on Yanukovich's inner circle
March 5, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 4 years ago

Canada to impose economic sanctions on Yanukovich's inner circle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will impose economic sanctions on those who worked for ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.

Harper has been a particularly strong critic of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

“At the request of the prosecutor-general of Ukraine, we will be imposing economic sanctions on members of the Yanukovich regime,” Harper told Parliament. He gave no further details.

Britain’s finance ministry said on Wednesday it would join other European Union countries in freezing the assets of 18 Ukrainians suspected of misappropriating state funds.

Last week Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein said they were taking similar steps against 18 Ukrainians.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

