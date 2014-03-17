FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada says imposing more sanctions on Russian/Crimean officials
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 17, 2014 / 6:07 PM / 4 years ago

Canada says imposing more sanctions on Russian/Crimean officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will impose further sanctions on Russian and Crimean officials as the result of “the illegal, dangerous and unilateral actions of the Putin regime in Crimea over the weekend,” Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Monday.

“Today, once again, the government will be announcing and is announcing more economic sanctions and travel restrictions on various senior people in Russia and Ukraine, in Crimea specifically,” he told reporters as he met Ukraine’s ambassador ahead of Harper’s planned visit to Kiev on March 22.

“It’s my strong belief that we must keep the pressure on and we must continue to maintain sanctions and maintain putting in place strong steps to dissuade this behavior. What the Putin regime has done cannot be tolerated and can never be accepted.”

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.