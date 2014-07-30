FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada intends to impose more sanctions on Russia: prime minister
#World News
July 30, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 3 years ago

Canada intends to impose more sanctions on Russia: prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada said on Tuesday it plans to impose additional sanctions on Russia in the coming days, in close coordination with partners in the United States and Europe.

The sanctions will be in addition to those announced last week on a broad range of Russian companies and banks, Canada’s Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in a statement.

“In the wake of continued aggression by Russia, which includes the ongoing supply of logistical support and weapons systems to agents of the Putin regime in eastern Ukraine, Canada is announcing its intent to once again increase economic and political pressure, in the coming days, by imposing additional sanctions on the regime and those closest to it,” Harper said.

Harper made the statement as U.S. President Barack Obama said the United States has expanded sanctions against Russia over its support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Grant McCool

