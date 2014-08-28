FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia moves will boost NATO leaders' resolve at summit: Canada
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 28, 2014 / 7:23 PM / 3 years ago

Russia moves will boost NATO leaders' resolve at summit: Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Russia’s “unacceptable, irresponsible and absolutely reckless” moves in Ukraine will strengthen the resolve of NATO leaders when they meet for a summit next week, Canada said on Thursday.

Ukraine’s president, Petro Poroshenko, said Russian troops had entered his country in support of pro-Moscow rebels who captured a key coastal town, sharply escalating a five-month-old separatist war.

NATO leaders are due to meet in the Welsh city of Cardiff on Sept 4 and 5.

Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird described Russia’s moves in Ukraine as an active invasion. Russia’s defense ministry denied its military units were operating in Ukraine.

“To do this a week before NATO leaders meet in Wales is a significant provocation and completely unacceptable. This will undoubtedly strengthen the resolve of all NATO leaders at their meeting,” Baird told reporters on a conference call.

“The NATO meeting will be a lot more important than we had thought,” he added, saying Canada stood ready with its partners to impose more sanctions on Russia. He did not give details.

Canada’s Conservative government has already announced several rounds of sanctions against Russian and Ukrainian companies and individuals.

But Ottawa has so far not targeted two key Putin allies who have Canadian business interests.

Canada is one of 28 NATO member countries. Other members include the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Turkey.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.