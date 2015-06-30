FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia criticizes new Canadian sanctions, warns of response
#World News
June 30, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Russia criticizes new Canadian sanctions, warns of response

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech as he attends a memorial service before the funeral of former Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov in Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expressed disappointment on Tuesday over new sanctions imposed by Canada over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis and warned that it would respond.

“The new sanctions will only add negativity to Russian-Canadian relations which are already not going through their best times because of Ottawa,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement. “Of course, this attack will not go unanswered.”

Canada announced economic sanctions on Monday against Russian energy firms including natural gas producer Gazprom.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs,; Editing by Timothy Heritage

