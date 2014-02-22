FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Yanukovich says car was shot at, no sign of injuries
February 22, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich says car was shot at, no sign of injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Saturday his car had come under fire but showed no signs of injury in a television interview.

“My car was shot at. I am not afraid. I feel sorrow for my country,” he told UBR television and Internet outlet.

He also called his opponents gangsters who were terrorizing the country and said he would now travel through southeast Ukraine meeting people. The interview is thought to have been conducted in the northeastern city Kharkiv and his presidential administration in Kiev is controlled by the opposition.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

