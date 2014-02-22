Ukraine's Yanukovich says car was shot at, no sign of injuries

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Saturday his car had come under fire but showed no signs of injury in a television interview.

“My car was shot at. I am not afraid. I feel sorrow for my country,” he told UBR television and Internet outlet.

He also called his opponents gangsters who were terrorizing the country and said he would now travel through southeast Ukraine meeting people. The interview is thought to have been conducted in the northeastern city Kharkiv and his presidential administration in Kiev is controlled by the opposition.